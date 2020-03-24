British tourist Gavin Wheeldon raises a thumbs-up with two medical staff in his room at Son Tay Military School quarantine camp in Hanoi. Photo: Gavin Wheeldon
Coronavirus: life inside Vietnam’s army-run quarantine camps
- Vietnam has over 22,000 people in government-run Covid-19 quarantine facilities, and over 30,000 in home quarantine
- A woman in a quarantine camp described sleeping on a bamboo mat on a bed and getting toiletries and three meals a day, but is happy with the conditions
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
British tourist Gavin Wheeldon raises a thumbs-up with two medical staff in his room at Son Tay Military School quarantine camp in Hanoi. Photo: Gavin Wheeldon