A pedestrian walks along the pier at the near-empty Merlion Park waterfront in Singapore on March 24. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore bans gatherings of more than 10 people, closes bars and cinemas

  • Entertainment venues will be shut from Friday until the end of April, with tuition centres also closed and religious services suspended
  • In sternest warning yet, authorities say those admitted to public hospitals with Covid-19 after travelling overseas will be charged full rates
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 10:12pm, 24 Mar, 2020

