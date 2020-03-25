Thousands of people ventured out to see the cherry blossoms over the weekend, but Tokyo’s governor has warned that a lockdown could be declared if people do not heed calls for social distancing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Tokyo’s cherry blossoms bring thousands to parks but experts worry the worst isn’t over yet for Japan
- Japanese people bow instead of shaking hands and avoid direct contact with each other, so many believe they are relatively safe from Covid-19
- But health experts say Japan faces a serious risk and people are not taking the threat seriously enough
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Thousands of people ventured out to see the cherry blossoms over the weekend, but Tokyo’s governor has warned that a lockdown could be declared if people do not heed calls for social distancing. Photo: EPA-EFE