An Indian government quarantine centre in Baramulla in north Kashmir. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus quarantine in India: unhygienic facilities, fears of cross-contamination
- Some people have fled quarantine centres in India, complaining of inadequate facilities and the risk of Covid-19 infection
- But the Indian government says it is complying with WHO rules and improving facilities, saying old pictures are being circulated
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
An Indian government quarantine centre in Baramulla in north Kashmir. Photo: Handout