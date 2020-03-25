Tablets containing chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which have been touted by some as a treatment for the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Trump and Widodo back chloroquine treatment, but fake news about this drug is as deadly as Covid-19

  • Public statements by the US and Indonesian presidents have sent demand for the drug – usually used to treat malaria – rocketing
  • Yet its effectiveness against Covid-19 is at best unproven and in the wrong hands it can be fatal
Aisyah Llewellyn
Updated: 8:52pm, 25 Mar, 2020

