The Merlion Park waterfront stands empty in Singapore on March 24. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore should encourage working from home over closing schools, report says

  • Researchers writing in The Lancet recommended the distancing measure as a ‘continually high’ percentage of infections occurred in the workplace
  • Singaporeans are of the mentality that commitment to their jobs means spending longer hours in the office, according to a health expert
Dewey Sim
Updated: 8:23pm, 25 Mar, 2020

