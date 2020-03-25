Workers disinfect a statue of Indian Sikh independence activist Shaheed Udham Singh in Amritsar as a precaution against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 90,000 NRIs return to haunt Punjab, land of India’s migrant workers

  • One in 10 households in the Indian state of Punjab counts among its members a non-resident Indian working overseas
  • The state set alarm bells ringing when it announced 94,000 had recently returned, from Covid-19 hotspots including the US, UK, Spain and Italy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 11:35pm, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Workers disinfect a statue of Indian Sikh independence activist Shaheed Udham Singh in Amritsar as a precaution against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE