Patients are screened before entering a medical centre in central Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
As New Zealand begins coronavirus lockdown, concerns mount about surge in cases and domestic violence
- During the four-week period, only essential services will remain open and the public has been urged to stay at home as much as possible
- New Zealand has so far recorded 283 infections but PM Jacinda Ardern has warned cases would skyrocket in the event of community transmission
