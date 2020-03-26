Singapore’s stimulus package is the most aggressive response to the pandemic by an Asian government so far. Photo: Reuters
Singapore unveils eye-catching US$33.7 billion stimulus to fight coronavirus and save jobs as recession looms
- The government has tapped its reserves for only the second time in history as it prepares for what is likely to be a deep recession
- After first package of stimulus measures announced in February’s budget, Singapore’s fiscal boost now stands at US$38.6 billion
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Singapore’s stimulus package is the most aggressive response to the pandemic by an Asian government so far. Photo: Reuters