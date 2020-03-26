People receive food at a government shelter in New Delhi, after the lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus meant many poor people were unable to make a living. Photo: AP
Modi says there’s enough food for India during coronavirus lockdown, but supply chains are choking

  • India has unveiled a US$22 billion package to provide food rations and cash transfers to about 800 million people hit by the coronavirus lockdown
  • Although India had a record harvest and has enough reserves, there are concerns about the food supply chain disruptions, especially for the poor
Vasudevan Sridharan
Updated: 6:55pm, 26 Mar, 2020

