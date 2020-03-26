An emergency worker wears protective gear at a coronavirus decontamination booth in the Philippines. The country’s health workers are dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases and have complained of insufficient protective equipment. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Duterte ally Koko Pimentel blasted for putting health care workers in danger as more doctors die
- Doctors and staff quarantined after the senator violated his home quarantine to accompany his pregnant wife to a Manila hospital
- This comes as nine doctors have died and hundreds more are in isolation as the Philippines struggles to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
An emergency worker wears protective gear at a coronavirus decontamination booth in the Philippines. The country’s health workers are dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases and have complained of insufficient protective equipment. Photo: EPA-EFE