A worker puts tape on stools as a social distancing marker at a food centre in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: experts say Singapore’s new social distancing laws hard to enforce, but send needed signal
- Individuals who intentionally stand less than one metre away from another person in a queue are among those liable for a fine and/or six months in jail
- Legal analysts say the measures will show that a whole-of-society approach is needed to stem the spread of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
