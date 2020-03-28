Masked people stop on a bridge to photograph cherry blossoms in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: German embassy criticises Japan’s case figures as expats question Tokyo’s approach

  • Japan’s official numbers on those infected by the novel coronavirus ‘cannot be believed’, according to the embassy
  • The foreign ministry declined to comment on the matter, but foreigners in the country are worried about potential government misinformation
Julian Ryall
Updated: 12:33pm, 28 Mar, 2020

