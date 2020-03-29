An Indonesian woman in Surabaya, East Java, walks past a mural asking people to join the fight against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
A coronavirus choice for Indonesian nurses: used hazmat suit or raincoat
- As Covid-19 takes hold in Indonesia, its health care system has been exposed, with widespread shortages of hospital beds and medical supplies
- Frontline medical staff are becoming increasingly concerned that protective equipment like hazmat suits are running out or no longer available
