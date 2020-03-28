Medical staff walk to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: why so few infections in Singapore’s health workers?
- Throughout the world, overworked health care professionals are being infected with Covid-19, yet the Lion City has kept numbers low
- Preparation, planning, patient ratios and protective equipment have all played a part. Still, even the best gear cannot guard against discrimination
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical staff walk to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore. Photo: AFP