Medical staff walk to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: why so few infections in Singapore’s health workers?

  • Throughout the world, overworked health care professionals are being infected with Covid-19, yet the Lion City has kept numbers low
  • Preparation, planning, patient ratios and protective equipment have all played a part. Still, even the best gear cannot guard against discrimination
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 8:53am, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical staff walk to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE