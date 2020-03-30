Workers spray disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a church in South Korea. A new cluster of infections has emerged at a church in Seoul’s western district of Guro. Photo: AP
Coronavirus cluster emerges at another South Korean church, as others press ahead with Sunday services
- The controversial Manmin Central Church in Seoul, whose pastor Lee Jae-rok is in prison for rape, has been linked to 22 Covid-19 cases
- This comes as many South Korean churches went ahead with services on Sunday, despite pleas for social distancing
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Workers spray disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a church in South Korea. A new cluster of infections has emerged at a church in Seoul’s western district of Guro. Photo: AP