Workers spray disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a church in South Korea. A new cluster of infections has emerged at a church in Seoul’s western district of Guro. Photo: AP
Coronavirus cluster emerges at another South Korean church, as others press ahead with Sunday services

  • The controversial Manmin Central Church in Seoul, whose pastor Lee Jae-rok is in prison for rape, has been linked to 22 Covid-19 cases
  • This comes as many South Korean churches went ahead with services on Sunday, despite pleas for social distancing
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 12:13pm, 30 Mar, 2020

