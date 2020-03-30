A doctor walks past patients waiting to be examined for fever and other aliments at a government-run hospital in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

In India, doctors evicted over infection fears amid expected flood of coronavirus cases

  • A combination of virus stigma, poor health awareness and ‘herd mentality’ have been blamed for the evictions across the country
  • They come as epidemiologists warn India could have 915,000 coronavirus infections by mid-May, more than the caseload for the whole world right now
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 6:21pm, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A doctor walks past patients waiting to be examined for fever and other aliments at a government-run hospital in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE