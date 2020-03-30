A member of the Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant at a mall in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Indonesia’s Widodo plans stricter social distancing rules as thousands flee Jakarta

  • The president is ordering large-scale curbs on social activities and tighter restrictions on mobility
  • Most of the country’s cases are concentrated in and around the capital, while Indonesia’s death rate is the highest in Southeast Asia
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Amy Chew
Updated: 9:43pm, 30 Mar, 2020

