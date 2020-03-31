A fireman sprays disinfectant from the back of a fire truck to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during a localised quarantine in Manila. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines awaits Chinese expert team as cases rise to more than 2,000

  • The team is expected to provide technical advice on epidemic prevention and control as well as treatment protocols
  • The Southeast Asian nation on Tuesday recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Raissa Robles and Reuters

Updated: 8:45pm, 31 Mar, 2020

