Paramedics wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on the body of a man who died suddenly on the street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on March 30. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Indonesia’s migrant workers urged not to return home as Widodo declares state of emergency

  • Provinces are scrambling to shut their borders, with the governor of West Java saying that those heading for their hometowns will ‘worsen the situation’
  • Thousands of people are fleeing the nation’s capital, Jakarta, where most of Indonesia’s 1,528 confirmed infections have been reported
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 10:19pm, 31 Mar, 2020

Paramedics wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on the body of a man who died suddenly on the street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on March 30. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE