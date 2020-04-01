Indian paramedics facilitate the transport of Muslims to a quarantine facility, after several people who attended an Islamic congregation earlier this month in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: AP
Coronavirus outbreak at Muslim group Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi spurs Islamophobia in India
- The missionary group linked to an outbreak at Malaysia’s Sri Petaling mosque complex in February, has been criticised for holding an event in New Delhi
- This has snowballed into anger against Muslims in India, with social media posts suggesting they were the main carriers of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Indian paramedics facilitate the transport of Muslims to a quarantine facility, after several people who attended an Islamic congregation earlier this month in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: AP