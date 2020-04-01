A policeman urges residents not to come out of their homes in Dhaka, Bangladesh, last week. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Bangladesh defends readiness after leaked UN report warns 2 million could die
- Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam said social distancing policies and Chinese medical supplies will help in the fight
- But the country’s manufacturing industry is suffering, including firms owned by ethnic Chinese businessmen
