Elephants rescued from the tourism and logging trade are fed at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The coronavirus outbreak has hit the country’s tourism sector, with about 90 per cent of elephant camps in the province closed as business drops, leading to fears about how to feed the animals. Photo: AFP
Animals in Thailand’s private parks at risk of hunger as coronavirus pandemic keeps tourists away
- The Covid-19 outbreak has led to the temporary closure of recreational sites in Thailand and a sharp fall in visitor numbers
- This is a serious setback as the parks rely on tourists who come to ride on elephants, take selfies with tigers, interact with animals and watch live shows
