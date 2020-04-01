An almost empty intersection at noon on Jalan M.H. Thamrin, one of the main roads in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Indonesia’s cases surge by 149 amid confusion over transport restrictions
- The governor of Central Java has urged residents to stay in Jakarta in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19
- The country now has 1,677 cases and 157 deaths, the latter figure being the highest in Southeast Asia
