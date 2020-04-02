An elderly Indian couple in Gauhati watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation in a televised speech about the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown has negatively impacted many of India’s elderly. Photo: AP
Coronavirus lockdown leaves many of India’s elderly stranded without carers, family help
- India’s three-week lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 has made it impossible for many carers and family members to travel
- Community initiatives have been started to check on the elderly and deliver food and medicines to them
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
