A man jogs on the promenade along Marina Bay in Singapore. The island nation is slowly tightening restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Singapore to close schools, most workplaces from next week as ‘circuit breaker’ to stop virus
- The island nation has put in place its strictest measures yet to battle the pandemic, as its confirmed cases increase to more than 1,100
- People will also no longer be discouraged from wearing face masks, a reversal of earlier advice from the government
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A man jogs on the promenade along Marina Bay in Singapore. The island nation is slowly tightening restrictions to combat the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Agence France-Presse