An Indonesian police officer wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet conducts a hygiene awareness campaign in Mojokerto, East Java on April 3. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Indonesia’s Widodo allows travel after Ramadan, raising fears infection will spread
- The president has decided not to ban the usual surge in travel towards the end of the Muslim fasting month
- Indonesia has reported 196 new cases, its biggest daily increase, as its death toll rose to 181 – the highest in Asia outside China
