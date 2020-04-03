An Indonesian police officer wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet conducts a hygiene awareness campaign in Mojokerto, East Java on April 3. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Indonesia’s Widodo allows travel after Ramadan, raising fears infection will spread

  • The president has decided not to ban the usual surge in travel towards the end of the Muslim fasting month
  • Indonesia has reported 196 new cases, its biggest daily increase, as its death toll rose to 181 – the highest in Asia outside China
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Amy Chew
Updated: 9:37pm, 3 Apr, 2020

