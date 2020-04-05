A migrant worker cries after missing out on free food outside a railway station in Kolkata, after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘Children in a dog cage’: how coronavirus puts Asia’s most vulnerable at greater risk of homelessness, human trafficking

  • Closed schools and growing unemployment are making impoverished children easy prey for predators
  • Lockdowns are leaving victims of human trafficking and abuse, including forced brides in China, more trapped than ever
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 9:28am, 5 Apr, 2020

A migrant worker cries after missing out on free food outside a railway station in Kolkata, after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE