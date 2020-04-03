A woman wears a face mask in Singapore on April 2, as the spread of Covid-19 continues. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: what’s behind Singapore’s U-turn on wearing masks?
- The island state is no longer discouraging residents from wearing them in public, and will distribute reusable face masks from Sunday
- Prime Minister Lee says the decision was made following new evidence that an infected person can show no symptoms yet still spread the disease
