Members of Malaysia's indigenous tribes known as the Orang Asli. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus Malaysia: lockdown leaves migrants isolated; indigenous ‘heading back to the forests’
- Malaysia’s most vulnerable groups have been hit the hardest by measures meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus
- NGOs are struggling to reach communities who are scared of the police, while some Orang Asli tribesmen say they will self isolate and live off the land
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Members of Malaysia's indigenous tribes known as the Orang Asli. Photo: AFP