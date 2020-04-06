A family wearing face masks use binoculars to look across South Korea’s border with the North at Imjingak in Paju last week. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: South Korea urges caution as scenic spots packed amid dwindling case numbers

  • Images of crowded parks and long traffic jams en route to scenic spots at the weekend have prompted health authorities to warn of a resurgence in cases
  • A continued rise in cases in the densely populated capital of Seoul and its surrounding areas in particular has alarmed health experts
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 2:23pm, 6 Apr, 2020

A family wearing face masks use binoculars to look across South Korea’s border with the North at Imjingak in Paju last week. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE