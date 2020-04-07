The group of Chinese specialists arrived in the Philippines on April 5, 2020. Photo: Twitter/DFA Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Chinese experts to share frontline experience in Hubei with Philippine doctors

  • Two hospitals, including the Philippines’ designated Covid-19 referral centre, are hoping to gain ‘precious’ knowledge from the specialists on combating the pandemic
  • Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 referral centre says the 25,000 test kits donated by Alibaba founder Jack Ma cannot be used as they have missing parts
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:29am, 7 Apr, 2020

The group of Chinese specialists arrived in the Philippines on April 5, 2020. Photo: Twitter/DFA Philippines
READ FULL ARTICLE