The group of Chinese specialists arrived in the Philippines on April 5, 2020. Photo: Twitter/DFA Philippines
Coronavirus: Chinese experts to share frontline experience in Hubei with Philippine doctors
- Two hospitals, including the Philippines’ designated Covid-19 referral centre, are hoping to gain ‘precious’ knowledge from the specialists on combating the pandemic
- Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 referral centre says the 25,000 test kits donated by Alibaba founder Jack Ma cannot be used as they have missing parts
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The group of Chinese specialists arrived in the Philippines on April 5, 2020. Photo: Twitter/DFA Philippines