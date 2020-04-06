The S11 Dormitory @ Punggol was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it became a coronavirus cluster. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s cramped migrant worker dorms a ‘perfect storm’ for rising coronavirus infections
- Some 200,000 low-wage foreign workers live in dormitories that pack up to 20 of them in a single room, NGOs say
- As Covid-19 infections rise among migrant workers, activists are urging authorities to boost their living standards and ensure they can practise safe distancing
