The S11 Dormitory @ Punggol was gazetted to be an isolation facility after it became a coronavirus cluster. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s cramped migrant worker dorms a ‘perfect storm’ for rising coronavirus infections

  • Some 200,000 low-wage foreign workers live in dormitories that pack up to 20 of them in a single room, NGOs say
  • As Covid-19 infections rise among migrant workers, activists are urging authorities to boost their living standards and ensure they can practise safe distancing
Kimberly Lim and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 11:35pm, 6 Apr, 2020

