A man wearing protective clothing drives an ambulance carrying a Covid-19 case, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan declares state of emergency, announces US$1 trillion stimulus package
- PM Shinzo Abe announced a month-long emergency and 108 trillion yen (US$990 billion) stimulus package, but many Japanese were already limiting outings
- Local governors in Tokyo and six other parts of the country can now enforce stricter measures as infections rise
