A health official collects virus test samples of people suspected to have the Covid-19 disease in Karachi on April 4, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Pakistan struggles to track down 100,000 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat religious event
- Lack of records and slow rates of virus testing are hampering Pakistan’s ability to contain a feared mass outbreak linked to the religious gathering
- The health services ministry says it expects the number of Covid-19 infections to top 50,000 by April 25, causing between 5,000 and 7,000 deaths
