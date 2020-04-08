Laurie Santos, professor of psychology at Yale University, teaches “The Science of Well-Being”. Photo: Handout/Yale University
Can Yale teach the secret of happiness in the time of coronavirus? A Singapore minister is finding out
- Education minister Ong Ye Kung is among millions who signed up for the American university’s free course on the ‘science of happiness’
- Psychology professor Laurie Santos attributes her course’s popularity to people looking to ‘improve their mental health during this challenging time’
