Laurie Santos, professor of psychology at Yale University, teaches “The Science of Well-Being”. Photo: Handout/Yale University
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Can Yale teach the secret of happiness in the time of coronavirus? A Singapore minister is finding out

  • Education minister Ong Ye Kung is among millions who signed up for the American university’s free course on the ‘science of happiness’
  • Psychology professor Laurie Santos attributes her course’s popularity to people looking to ‘improve their mental health during this challenging time’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Paul Zach
Paul Zach

Updated: 9:04am, 8 Apr, 2020

Laurie Santos, professor of psychology at Yale University, teaches “The Science of Well-Being”. Photo: Handout/Yale University
READ FULL ARTICLE