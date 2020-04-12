A student works on his laptop at home in Suwon, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: think home-schooling is stressful? Spare a thought for South Koreans

  • Students facing one of the world’s most notoriously stressful exams – the eight-hour Suneung – fear the virus has compromised their chances
  • Most study halls that help them prepare have shut, adding to their worries. However, some are seeing the bright side too
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
David Lee
David Lee

Updated: 10:31am, 12 Apr, 2020

A student works on his laptop at home in Suwon, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE