A student works on his laptop at home in Suwon, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: think home-schooling is stressful? Spare a thought for South Koreans
- Students facing one of the world’s most notoriously stressful exams – the eight-hour Suneung – fear the virus has compromised their chances
- Most study halls that help them prepare have shut, adding to their worries. However, some are seeing the bright side too
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A student works on his laptop at home in Suwon, South Korea. Photo: Reuters