Migrant workers in Singapore are living in fear following a surge of coronavirus infections in their dormitories, where they say cramped and filthy conditions make social distancing impossible. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore sees highest daily spike in cases amid spread in migrant worker dormitories

  • National development minister Lawrence Wong says the workers have ‘very mild symptoms’, indicating the virus was present ‘for some time’ in dorms
  • Singapore is dealing with two separate areas of infection, he said, one in migrant worker dorms and another in the general population
Dewey Sim
Updated: 8:21pm, 9 Apr, 2020

