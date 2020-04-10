Indonesian Red Cross personnel in Jakarta spray disinfectant on the road to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Indonesia braces for exodus of millions of workers

  • Jakarta expects 2.5 million migrant workers will leave the capital as it introduces strict new social distancing guidelines
  • The country has suffered more deaths than any country in Asia other than China
Amy Chew
Updated: 10:07am, 10 Apr, 2020

