Indonesian Red Cross personnel in Jakarta spray disinfectant on the road to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Indonesia braces for exodus of millions of workers
- Jakarta expects 2.5 million migrant workers will leave the capital as it introduces strict new social distancing guidelines
- The country has suffered more deaths than any country in Asia other than China
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Indonesian Red Cross personnel in Jakarta spray disinfectant on the road to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters