South Koreans queue to cast their ballots while maintaining physical distancing on April 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Koreans don face masks, plastic gloves to vote, as new coronavirus cases drop to record low

  • South Korea is the first major country to hold a general election in the throes of the coronavirus crisis
  • Of the 44 million eligible voters, most are expected to support President Moon Jae-in’s party, marking a reversal of fortunes for a leader whose popularity was last year on the wane
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 1:13pm, 10 Apr, 2020

