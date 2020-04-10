South Koreans queue to cast their ballots while maintaining physical distancing on April 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Koreans don face masks, plastic gloves to vote, as new coronavirus cases drop to record low
- South Korea is the first major country to hold a general election in the throes of the coronavirus crisis
- Of the 44 million eligible voters, most are expected to support President Moon Jae-in’s party, marking a reversal of fortunes for a leader whose popularity was last year on the wane
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
South Koreans queue to cast their ballots while maintaining physical distancing on April 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE