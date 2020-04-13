Environmental activists wearing coronavirus masks in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Health & Environment

As South Koreans head for polls, Moon gains currency with coronavirus crisis handling

  • The country’s parliamentary elections are being seen by many as a referendum on Moon Jae-in’s handling of the pandemic
  • The poll will be seen as a test case for the US, Singapore and Hong Kong, where votes are also looming
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
John Power
Updated: 8:00am, 13 Apr, 2020

