A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus crosses a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo on April 10. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan eases into ‘soft lockdown’ amid concerns Abe has not done enough
- Almost 60 million residents in major urban hubs under a state of emergency have been urged to only leave their homes if it is essential
- But the prime minister has been criticised for seeming to prioritise Japan’s economy over the health of its people
