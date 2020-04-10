A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus crosses a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo on April 10. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan eases into ‘soft lockdown’ amid concerns Abe has not done enough

  • Almost 60 million residents in major urban hubs under a state of emergency have been urged to only leave their homes if it is essential
  • But the prime minister has been criticised for seeming to prioritise Japan’s economy over the health of its people
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Apr, 2020

