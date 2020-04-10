The research team at the Centre for RNA Research in Seoul’s Institute for Basic Science led by V. Narry Kim (centre). Photo: Handout
South Korean scientists map coronavirus genome, paving way for vaccine and better tests
- A team led by V. Narry Kim, one of the country’s most prominent researchers, has shed more light on the virus that causes Covid-19
- She says the breakthrough will help scientists understand how it replicates and escapes the human defence system
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The research team at the Centre for RNA Research in Seoul’s Institute for Basic Science led by V. Narry Kim (centre). Photo: Handout