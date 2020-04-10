A telecast of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing the nation regarding the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘Cut back on the back-patting’: Singapore’s coronavirus response loses its shine as critics speak out

  • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s government faces escalating criticism over a surge of infections at foreign worker dormitories
  • Meanwhile, many citizens seem to be flouting tough ‘circuit breaker’ measures aimed at containing a resurgence in community transmissions
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:47pm, 10 Apr, 2020

A telecast of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing the nation regarding the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE