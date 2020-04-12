A woman waits to collect free grocery items during India’s nationwide lockdown. India’s National Commission for Women says domestic violence has been increasing since the lockdown started on March 25. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: domestic violence comes to a head in locked-down India

  • Total isolation forces victims and abusers to share space at home, where men vent their frustrations on the women
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Raksha Kumar
Raksha Kumar

Updated: 3:08pm, 12 Apr, 2020

A woman waits to collect free grocery items during India’s nationwide lockdown. India’s National Commission for Women says domestic violence has been increasing since the lockdown started on March 25. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE