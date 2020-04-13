Masked commuters head to work near Tokyo Station on Monday, after the city and other parts of the country were placed under a state of emergency last week to halt the spread of coronavirus infections. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan’s employees are working from home, but stress has followed them
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on companies to find ways to let employees work remotely and set a target of 70 per cent fewer commuters
- Firms can cut costs and employees don’t need to commute, but 40 per cent of people said their mental health had been affected by teleworking
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Masked commuters head to work near Tokyo Station on Monday, after the city and other parts of the country were placed under a state of emergency last week to halt the spread of coronavirus infections. Photo: Kyodo