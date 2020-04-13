Health care workers prepare an intensive care unit room at a temporary hospital to house coronavirus patients in Jakarta. Indonesia recorded 316 new cases and another 26 deaths on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Indonesia sees cases surge as death toll among doctors mounts

  • The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 22 doctors, six dentists and 10 nurses, amid concerns about access to protective equipment
  • There have also been reports of suspected Covid-19 patients refusing treatment and travelling back to their hometowns
Amy Chew
Updated: 10:13pm, 13 Apr, 2020

