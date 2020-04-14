Thousands of Indian citizens and residents were stranded overseas when India announced strict measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
How India’s coronavirus border closures and lockdown affected Indians travelling overseas
- Thousands of Indian citizens and residents are stranded overseas after the government closed borders and implemented a strict lockdown
- The short notice given for these measures meant many people had no time to make alternative plans, and are now separated from their loved ones
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Thousands of Indian citizens and residents were stranded overseas when India announced strict measures to control the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters