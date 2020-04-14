People wear face masks in Singapore’s financial district as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Singapore makes face masks compulsory as coronavirus infections surge to 3,252 amid mass testing of migrant workers
- Flouting the new rule will result in an initial fine of US$212, according to authorities
- The government has warned cases will keep rising as migrant workers – who make up more than 40 per cent of all patients – are tested
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
People wear face masks in Singapore’s financial district as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP