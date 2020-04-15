A captive Asian black bear pictured at a bile farm in Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s bear bile ‘treatment’ for Covid-19 alarms wildlife groups
- China’s National Health Commission has approved the use of bear bile to treat the Covid-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus
- Raising fears among struggling conservation groups from Australia to Vietnam of an increase in poaching and animal cruelty
